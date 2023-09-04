A quote, attributed to former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, is going viral on the internet, with users falsely claiming that Gavaskar recently criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The claim: An X (formerly Twitter) user named 'Hassan' shared the claim stating that Gavaskar spoke to NDTV and said, "It should be a matter of utter shame for us as Indians for politicising, ruining and basically hijacking this beautiful game of cricket. BCCI has let India down and tonight’s results are a testimony of it.(sic)"