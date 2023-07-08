Asian Games: BCCI Confirm India’s Participation in Both Men’s & Women’s Cricket

“BCCI shall continue with the concept of impact player in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the next season with two variations from previous season and the Indian Premier League – the teams will have to select their playing XI along with 4 substitute players before the toss; and the teams can use the Impact Player at any time during the match. In the previous season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a team could only use the Impact Player before the 14th over of an innings,” the statement further read.

It was also announced that from the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, bowlers will be allowed to bowl two bouncers in an over, in a bid to ensure a more even contest between the bowlers and the batters.