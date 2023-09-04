India are taking on Nepal in their second Group A match of the 2023 Asia Cup.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
India's first match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain.
Nepal, on the contrary, started their campaign with a 238-run defeat against Pakistan.
India won the toss and opted for field first.
India vs Nepal Live Score: Jadeja Strikes Again
WICKET!
Ravindra Jadeja has by far been India's most effective bowler today, and he provides another breakthrough. Nepali skipper Rohit Paudel edges a delivery straight into the palms of Rohit Sharma at first slip.
Score – 93/3 after 20 overs.
India vs Nepal Live Score: DRS to the Rescue, Again
Barring India's fielding, umpiring has been pretty sub-standard as well in this fixture. Aasif Sheikh is adjudged lbw in Kuldeep Yadav's first over, but DRS comes to Nepal's rescue once again, with replay showing the ball was missing stumps.
Score – 89/2 after 19 overs,
India vs Nepal Live Score: Jadeja Gets His First Wicket
WICKET!
India have their second breakthrough, as Ravindra Jadeja has worked his magic yet again. A seemingly harmless delivery is met with a flawed square cut attempt from Bhim Sharki, but in the process, the young batter ended up dragging to ball onto his stumps.
Nepal are 77/2 after 16 overs.
India vs Nepal Live Score: Sedate Proceedings
With the aggressor sent back, Nepali batters have lifted their feet from the accelerator. Aasif Sheikh seems he has all the time in the world, while Bhim Sharki is also focused on getting his eye in before playing the shots.
Score – 67/1 (13).