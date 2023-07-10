Wishes Pour in for Sunil Gavaskar on Former Indian Captain's 74th Birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
A member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, Sunil Gavaskar scored 13214 runs for India.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian opener is celebrating his 74th birthday on Monday, 10 July. Fans of the game, from India and all over the world, wished the former great on social media.

Extending the wishes to the former Indian captain, BCCI, on its official handle, wrote, “1983 World Cup-winner, 233 intl. games 13,214 intl. Runs, First batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests. Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia Captain & batting great - a very Happy Birthday.”

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a picture of him with Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh, with the former spinner also celebrating his birthday, and wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to a great human being and a legend who continues to inspire across generations Hope you have a fabulous year filled with good health, happiness and success Sunny bhai #SunilGavaskar @harbhajan_singh."

Snapshot

Harbhajan Singh also extended his wishes while writing, "Happy Birthday "Little Master" Sir #SunilGavaskar Ji. I wish you all success and may you continue to guide the youngsters with your expertise and experience."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also wished the 'little master'. "Wishing the Little Master #SunilGavaskar, a very Happy Birthday! Your unmatched batting prowess, impeccable technique, and records galore continue to inspire generations of cricketers. @BCCI," he wrote.11

Snapshot

Wishes for Gavaskar have been pouring in from IPL teams, fans and cricketers across the globe as everyone is celebrating the legend's existence and contribution to the game.

Topics:  Indian Cricket   SUNIL GAVASKAR 

