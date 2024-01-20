Fact-Check: Old Video Falsely Linked to Pakistan’s Retaliatory Attack on Iran

A video that shows missiles being fired from a row of what appears to be military trucks is being shared on social media, with users linking it to the recent retaliatory attacks by Pakistan on Iran.
What have users said?: Those sharing the clip have said, "Pak knows how to retaliate. #MissileAttack."
The video had recorded five lakh views on the platform. (You can view archives of similar claims here, here, and here.)
The context: Pakistan launched attacks against separatist militants in the Sistan-Baluchestan province in Iran on Thursday, 18 January.
This attack came as a retaliation after Iran had struck bases within the Pakistani territory.
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to at least 2018 and is not related to the recent attacks. It reportedly shows Indian Army firing artillery.
What led us to the truth?: We noticed that a person in the background was heard saying, "Sahab door" (Sir, stay away) in Hindi.
Using the help of a Google Chrome extension, InVID WeVerify, we divided the video into several keyframes and performed a reverse image search on them.
We came across the same video shared on an unverified YouTube channel named 'sirlurkalot'.
It was published on 10 April 2018 and was titled, "Indian Army BM-21 Grad Artillery Firing."
More updates on Iran-Pakistan: As per reports, both countries have "agreed to de-escalate the situation" after they exchanged airstrikes.
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an official statement, said that the country's foreign minister spoke with his Iranian counterpart.
The statement further mentioned, "The two Foreign Ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened [sic]."
You can read the report for more details here.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the location or context of the viral video, it is clear that the clip is old and unrelated to the recent retaliatory attacks by Pakistan on Iran.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)