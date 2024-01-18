Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Attack at Iran in 'Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar'

Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, however, insisted his country's armed forces, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), launched the attacks that had targeted the "Iranian terrorist group" Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan.

"None of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones," he said in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.