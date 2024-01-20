ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pakistan & Iran 'Agree To De-escalate Tensions' After Deadly Border Airstrikes

Pakistan and Iran's Foreign Ministers 'agreed to de-escalate the situation' on Friday, 19 January.

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Pakistan and Iran on Friday, 19 January, "agreed to de-escalate the situation" in the wake of both countries exchanging deadly airstrikes in the Balochistan region along the border earlier this week.

On the night of Tuesday, 16 January, Iran launched airstrikes in Pakistan's Balochistan to allegedly take down 'militant bases' there. In retaliation, Pakistan on Thursday, 18 January, hit alleged 'militant targets' inside Iran's south-eastern Sistan-Baluchestan province. The airstrikes led to civilian deaths, as per reports.

As tensions rose to a fever pitch, Pakistan's Minitry of Foreign Affiars said in an official statement on Friday: "Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jinlani spoke with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, today."

Also Read

Balochistan: A Peculiar Symmetry in the Recent Attacks by Pakistan and Iran

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The statement said that the ministers have agreed for a de-escalation, and added: "The two Foreign Ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened [sic]."

What Happened?

On Tuesday, Iran said it attacked militant bases of Jaish al Adl (JAA) in Pakistan, as per Reuters. Pakistan claimed the attack hit civilians and killed two children.

A subsequent attack by Pakistan on alleged separatist militants of the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) inside the Sistan-Baluchestan province in Iran reportedly killed at least nine people.

Pakistan and Iran share a border that divides the Balochi-dominated area of both countries. This is a region that suffers from endemic insurgencies that periodically flare up against Iran or Pakistan. It also generates tension between the two countries because the border between them is porous. You can read more about the conflict here.

Also Read

Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Attack at Iran in 'Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar'

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Pakistan   Iran   Balochi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: