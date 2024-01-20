Pakistan & Iran 'Agree To De-escalate Tensions' After Deadly Border Airstrikes

Pakistan and Iran on Friday, 19 January, "agreed to de-escalate the situation" in the wake of both countries exchanging deadly airstrikes in the Balochistan region along the border earlier this week.
On the night of Tuesday, 16 January, Iran launched airstrikes in Pakistan's Balochistan to allegedly take down 'militant bases' there. In retaliation, Pakistan on Thursday, 18 January, hit alleged 'militant targets' inside Iran's south-eastern Sistan-Baluchestan province. The airstrikes led to civilian deaths, as per reports.
As tensions rose to a fever pitch, Pakistan's Minitry of Foreign Affiars said in an official statement on Friday: "Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jinlani spoke with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, today."
The statement said that the ministers have agreed for a de-escalation, and added: "The two Foreign Ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened [sic]."
What Happened?
On Tuesday, Iran said it attacked militant bases of Jaish al Adl (JAA) in Pakistan, as per Reuters. Pakistan claimed the attack hit civilians and killed two children.
A subsequent attack by Pakistan on alleged separatist militants of the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) inside the Sistan-Baluchestan province in Iran reportedly killed at least nine people.
Pakistan and Iran share a border that divides the Balochi-dominated area of both countries. This is a region that suffers from endemic insurgencies that periodically flare up against Iran or Pakistan. It also generates tension between the two countries because the border between them is porous. You can read more about the conflict here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)