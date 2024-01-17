Iran Says It Has Launched Attacks on What It Calls Militant Bases in Pakistan

Bases of militant group Jaish al-Adl was attacked by Iran on Tuesday, 16 January, in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, Iranian state media reported.

Missiles and drones were used in the attack on Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan, as per state-run IRNA news agency. The news agency further adds that Pakistan did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

"These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported.

Jaish al-Adl was formed in 2012 and labelled as a “terrorist” organisation by Tehran.