WebQoof Recap: Chavhanke’s UPSC Claims, Times Now Airs Webinar

For instance, Chavhanke claims that Muslim OBCs get a benefit of three years in the upper age limit over non-Muslims candidates or General category candidates appearing for UPSC.

Now, let’s see what the guidelines related to age limit actually say. UPSC’s 2020 notification that was released in February mentions that a candidate in the General category should not have attained the age of 32 years on 1 August 2020.

For OBC candidates, the relaxation is up to three years, which means, till 35 years of age. These rules apply to all the candidates belonging to backward classes and not to Muslims alone.