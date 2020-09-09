BMC Demolishes 'Illegal Alterations' at Kangana's Mumbai Office
A notice was served by BMC to Kangana Ranaut a few days back.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have started the process of demolishing 'illegal alterations' in Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office-cum-residence Manikarnika Films, as per a report by ANI.
Photos have also surfaced showing BMC officials at the actor's Pali Hill office.
The report also states that Kangana's lawyer has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive. The hearing will take place at 12.30 pm on Wednesday, 9 September.
Before the BMC officials landed at her place, Kangana took to Twitter to write how Manikarnika Films is like a 'Ram Mandir' for her.
On 8 September, the BMC had served a 'stop work' notice to Kangana after inspecting her office-cum-residence. A three-page notice stating all the violations had been pasted at the gate of the building and Kangana had been asked to respond within 24 hours, failing which the BMC had said it would take action.
The development comes after Kangana took to Twitter on Monday to write about the BMC allegedly "taking over" the building that comprises of her office and residence. The actor wrote that she has worked hard to build her office for Manikarnika Productions and said, "Looks like it's the end for this." Kangana also claimed that she has all the legal proof and asked the Municipal Corporation to serve her notice.
"I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure", Kangana had written on Twitter.
