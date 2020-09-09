BMC Demolishes 'Illegal Alterations' at Kangana's Mumbai Office

On 8 September, the BMC had served a 'stop work' notice to Kangana after inspecting her office-cum-residence. A three-page notice stating all the violations had been pasted at the gate of the building and Kangana had been asked to respond within 24 hours, failing which the BMC had said it would take action.

The development comes after Kangana took to Twitter on Monday to write about the BMC allegedly "taking over" the building that comprises of her office and residence. The actor wrote that she has worked hard to build her office for Manikarnika Productions and said, "Looks like it's the end for this." Kangana also claimed that she has all the legal proof and asked the Municipal Corporation to serve her notice.

"I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure", Kangana had written on Twitter.