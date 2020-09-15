Times Now Airs Webinar as ‘Secret Talks’ Between Activists

After his over four minute long monologue, Shivshankar plays the video to prove that the activists including Teesta Setalvad spoke about PFI being a dangerous organisation in a “private chat” accusing them of doublespeak.

“In private they admit that the PFI is a dangerous organisation so it should stand to reason that Umar Khalid’s ties with that organisation couldn’t be national interest,” Shivshankar added.

He then plays a part of the webinar in which Zia Nomani, a member of Swaraj India, can be heard saying, “What we are missing is the right wing rise of the SDPI and PFI. And the crowd that was mobilised in Bengaluru for DJ Halli and the crowd that went to KG Halli and burnt down the Dalit MLA’s house, were undoubtedly the members of SDPI and PFI.”