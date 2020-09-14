Suresh Chavhanke’s UPSC Jihad Episode Makes Various False Claims

Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, on Friday, 11 September, aired a bulletin on ‘UPSC Jihad Par Ab Tak Ka Sabse Bada Khulasa (The Biggest Expose of All Time on UPSC Jihad)”. The bulletin talked about how the public service exam was structured and functioning in a way that favoured the Muslim community.

After issuing a notice to the channel, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday, allowed the broadcast of the show, saying that Sudarshan News had assured it that the show would not violate the programme code which is binding on all TV channels. The ministry also said that if any content on the show violates the law, action will be taken against the channel.

Let’s fact-check the claims being made by Chavhanke in the one-hour show on ‘UPSC Jihad’.