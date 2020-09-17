Rural India Needs Mental Health Care as Much as Metros, Here’s Why

The NMHS report suggests that alcohol and substance abuse was prevalent more in rural areas of the country as opposed to the urban metros. According to the report, "the rate of alcohol and substance use disorders was 24% in rural India as compared to 18% in urban metros."

Both the claims made by Khan on his verified Twitter account were proven to be false. However, his tweet got over 4,000 likes and close to 900 retweets. This showed that his ideas resonated with some of his followers. Therefore, it is not only crucial to debunk Khan’s claims but also provide people with some data about mental health in rural India so that they can be more informed.