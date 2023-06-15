Fact-Check: CGI Video of Tornado Shared as Cyclone Biparjoy At Gujarat Coast

A video showing a tornado emerging from the dark, cloudy sky and forming over a sea surface is going viral on social media to claim that this shows cyclone Biparjoy hitting the Gujarat's coast.

About Cyclone Biparjoy: According to the Indian Coast Guard, the landfall is expected to take place between 18:00 to 20:00 hours with powerful winds, storm surges, and lashing rains over a stretch of the coast between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan.