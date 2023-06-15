Cyclone Biparjoy: 74,000 People Evacuated as Gujarat Braces for Landfall Today

Nearly 74,000 people have been shifted to shelters from Gujarat's coastal region ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall in Kutch district on Thursday evening, 15 June.

While orange and yellow alert have been issued in several districts of the state, the cyclone is currently around 220 km off the coast of Gujarat. It will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port between 4-8 PM, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).