Pakistan’s Political Chasm: the Army’s Staged Move Traps Imran in His Own Design

If the generals acted patiently with the people, the message of firmness they sent out to the country’s institutions was clear. Thus, after a show of certain unhappiness with the manner of Khan’s arrest, the Islamabad High Court, had by the evening, publicly declared that Khan’s arrest was legal.

What is also noteworthy is that Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi who gives up no opportunity to issue statements in support of Khan, remained silent all through the day. And, finally, to make it clear to the Pakistani people that it was now the Army which was fully arraigned against Khan, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif who should have normally rushed back to take charge of dealing with the situation, extended his stay in London by a day. From there, he issued strong statements of support for the law enforcement agencies and the Army and against Khan.

The PTI leadership has asked party members and the public to continue peaceful demonstrations. It is also reported that the party wants to approach the Supreme Court against the manner in which Khan was arrested. The Court is itself divided and Chief Justice Ata Bandial and his group is perceived to be pro-Khan. Hence, while the Chief Justice may continue to have sympathy for Khan, it may be difficult for him to turn the clock back for Khan will be produced for the police to gain remand so that it can investigate Khan in the case. It is likely that the court will allow the police to investigate him and remand him to the custody of the National Accountability Bureau which is handling the case.