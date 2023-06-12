Cyclone Biparjoy Changes Direction: Expected To Make Landfall on Gujarat Coast

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday, 11 June, paid a visit to the State Emergency Operation Center to review the preparedness of coastal districts of the state against cyclone Biparjoy.
The cyclone in the Arabian Sea, which was earlier predicted to head towards the Pakistan coastline, has now moved slightly east towards the northern Gujarat coast, with a landfall expected on 15 June.
Effects of the cyclone: Biparjoy is expected to result in 2-3 metre storm surges, destruction of thatched houses, damage to pucca houses and roads, floodings, widespread damage to standing crops, plantations and orchards, and disruption of railways, powerlines and signalling systems in the northern and western coastal districts of Gujarat, a bulletin from the India-based Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) said.
The cyclone has already developed into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, the second highest category according to strength, and was positioned about 540 km west of Mumbai on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and the Kutch coast in Gujarat.
The IMD had earlier issued an alert in Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. It also asked fishermen to be on alert from 11 June to 14 June.
CM Bhupendra Patel also held a video conference with all the officials of the potentially affected area. Chief Secretary Rajkumar, DGP Vikas Sahay, Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey, and heads of the Revenue Department, Energy Department and Road Building Department joined the meeting.
After a preliminary discussion with all heads of department, the Collectors and concerned officials of the potentially affected districts also joined through video conference.
