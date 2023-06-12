Cyclone Biparjoy Changes Direction: Expected To Make Landfall on Gujarat Coast

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday, 11 June, paid a visit to the State Emergency Operation Center to review the preparedness of coastal districts of the state against cyclone Biparjoy.

The cyclone in the Arabian Sea, which was earlier predicted to head towards the Pakistan coastline, has now moved slightly east towards the northern Gujarat coast, with a landfall expected on 15 June.

Effects of the cyclone: Biparjoy is expected to result in 2-3 metre storm surges, destruction of thatched houses, damage to pucca houses and roads, floodings, widespread damage to standing crops, plantations and orchards, and disruption of railways, powerlines and signalling systems in the northern and western coastal districts of Gujarat, a bulletin from the India-based Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) said.

The cyclone has already developed into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, the second highest category according to strength, and was positioned about 540 km west of Mumbai on Sunday evening.