Not End of Congress: Poll Results Reveal 4 Negatives, 1 Positive

The results of the Assembly elections in Bihar and by-elections in 11 states have sparked a debate, both about the Congress party and within it.

The results are being seen as part of a larger crisis for the Congress as they come at a juncture when the party is undergoing an internal strife, with many leaders raising concerns about the state of affairs in the party.

Several observers – like Vir Sanghvi in an article for NDTV – have specifically blamed former party chief Rahul Gandhi for the defeat.

While the results are a setback for the Congress, it is important to take a broader view of the outcome without drawing simplistic conclusions.

The results in Bihar and the by-elections revealed four weaknesses of the Congress:

Weakness within an alliance

Weakness against the BJP

Weakness as an Opposition to regional parties

Drifting away of Muslims

And one strength as well in certain pockets of resilience.