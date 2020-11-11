Bihar Elections: ‘Vote-Cutter’ Charge on AIMIM Not Backed By Data

In 33 seats, it was found that the LJP polled more votes than the JD(U)'s margin of defeat. Since the LJP fielded a number of candidates with a BJP background, this was considered a way of preventing the transfer of BJP votes to its alliance partner, the JD(U).

So has the AIMIM done the same to the Mahagathbandhan?

The assumption is that since the AIMIM mostly raises Muslims’ concerns, it is targeting Muslim votes that have been the vote bank of parties like the RJD and the Congress.

This article will try to answer this question by examining the AIMIM's performance in the 20 seats it contested and whether it polled more votes than the Mahagathbandhan's margin of defeat.