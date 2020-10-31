Bihar Elections: Is Congress the Weak Link in Mahagathbandhan?

With Tejashwi Yadav giving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a run for its money in the Bihar Assembly elections, the pressure on his Mahagathbandhan allies to deliver has also increased.

A number of analysts have observed that the Congress, the largest constituent of the Mahagathbandhan after the Rashtriya Janata Dal, has become a weak link in the alliance.

This article will try to answer four questions: