Bihar Election Results: CPI(ML) Could Be Surprise Package in MGB

The alliance appears to have worked particularly well in the CPI(ML)'s core area of influence – Bhojpur. According to the Axis survey, the Mahagathbandhan could win 33 out of 49 seats in this region which is about two-thirds of the total number of seats.

According to the survey, this is also the region where the Mahagathbandhan's lead over the NDA is highest at 12 percentage points.

This article will try to answer the following questions.

What does the CPI(ML) bring to the Mahagathbandhan?

How has the alliance worked on the ground? Were there any hitches?

Will CPI(ML) join the government if Mahagathbandhan does come to power?

To help understand the CPI(ML)'s perspective, The Quint also spoke to N Sai Balaji, national president of the party’s students' wing All India Students Association and former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU). He had been actively campaigning for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.