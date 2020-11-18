‘Contested Too Many Seats’: After Sibal, It’s Chidambaram’s Turn

Joining senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal in criticism of his own party, former finance minister P Chidambaram, in an interview to newspaper Dainik Bhaskar, said that the Bihar elections and the by-election results indicate that the Congress party either has zero organisational presence on the ground or that it has weakened considerably.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reportedly said that those criticising the Congress can join some other party or start a new one instead of indulging in "embarrassing activities”.