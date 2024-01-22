Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates: Stage Set In Ayodhya As PM Modi To Preside Over Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Today

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates: All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district where the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will take place on Monday, 22 January.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Ayodhya at around 10:30 am on Monday, concluding 11-day visits to several temples ahead of the ceremony.
In view of the the grand event in Ayodhya, that would be attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests, the Uttar Pradesh Police force gas beefed up security in Ayodhya.
The Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue is one of the most controversial land disputes in India, which was settled in 2019 with the Supreme Court delivering a verdict paving the way for the construction of the temple, built on the site of the Masjid.
Visuals from inside the temple ahead of the ceremony.
(Photo: Twitter/Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)
Visuals from inside the temple ahead of the ceremony.
(Photo: Twitter/Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)
Visuals from inside the temple ahead of the ceremony.
(Photo: Twitter/Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)
The inauguration of the Ram Mandir comes nearly four months ahead the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple on 18 January.
January 22 will begin with a morning puja and the consecration of the Ram Lalla deity in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' will take place. The main ceremony presided by PM Modi will be between 12:05 pm to 12:55 pm. The cloth tied on the statue of Ram Lalla will be unveiled at that time.
Who's attending? Apart from political leaders across political parties and state dignitaries, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among India's crème de la crème who have been invited for the ceremony.
Who is not attending? Arguing that it was “clearly an RSS-BJP event”, the Congress “respectfully declined” the invitation. Additional, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar confirmed that they will not be attending the event.
'This is The Real Diwali': Anupam Kher in Ayodhya
Bollywood Celebrities, Cricketers Leave For Ayodhya
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, director Rohit Shetty, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at the Mumbai airport, while leaving for Ayodhya, ahead of the ceremony.
'I Feel Lord Hanuman Has Personally Invited Me': Chiranjeevi
Ahead of the ceremony, actor and former politician Chiranjeevi told the media, "I feel Lord Hanuman has personally invited me."