Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Date and Time: 7 Day Rituals & Live Telecast

India and Indians are excited about the inauguration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Hindus in India believe that Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama. After legal battles, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir is imminent and marks a great moment. Pran Prarishtha is scheduled for January 22, 2024. This event promises to be a momentous occasion, not only for the devotees but for the nation as a whole. The ceremony is expected to draw over 7,000 guests from India and over a lakh devotees to Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the consecration ceremony, and the temple’s opening is timed to occur just months after the groundbreaking ceremony. The historic event will be attended not only by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also by other dignitaries including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and president of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is designed by the Sompura family of Ahmedabad and is built in an overall area of 71 acres. The chief architect of the temple is Chandrakant Sompura who has been assisted by his two sons, Nikhil Sompura and Ashish Sompura, and planned the temple in Nagara style.
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Date and Time
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya started on January 17 and will conclude on January 22, 2024.
The historic inauguration of the temple which includes the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, will take place between 12:20 PM and 12:45 PM on January 22, 2024. This ceremony involves the infusion of the idol with the divine life force, making it a living representation capable of receiving prayers and bestowing blessings.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Seven-Day Ritual - Full Schedule
On January 16, the temple trust appointed a host, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, who conducted the atonement ceremony, featuring the 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offerings to cows along the Saryu River.
Then the next day on January 17, a procession carried the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) to Ayodhya, with devotees bearing Saryu water in Mangal Kalash enroute to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
Formal rituals commenced on January 18 with Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu puja.
On January 19, the lighting of the holy fire was followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan'.
On January 20, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was washed thoroughly with the holy water of Saryu, after which there were Vaastu peace and Annadhivas rituals.
The ritual on January 21 involves a divine bath with 125 urns, culminating in Shayadhivas, where the Ram Lalla idol is bathed and laid to rest.
January 22 will begin with a morning puja and the consecration of the Ram Lalla deity in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' during the afternoon Pran Pratishtha at 12:20 PM followed by an 'aarti'.
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Live Telecast
Doordarshan will broadcast the ceremony in 4K quality on DD News and DD National channels. Doordarshan will share the feed with other news agencies as well. For other broadcasters, Doordarshan will share a YouTube link. On 23 January 2024, Doordarshan will also broadcast the Aarti and Opening of Shree Ram Temple live.
