Ram Lalla and Modi’s Test of Fire: What the Ayodhya Ceremony Means for Republic

What happens to an ambitious country that has one eye on a glorious past that stretches back thousands of years and another on an emerging future full of confounding new technologies?

Will it take a magnificent leap across time? Or will it be on the brink of collapse between heritage and modernity?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to straddle the two ends of legacy and modernity after he installed and breathed spiritual life into a black stone idol of Lord Rama in a ceremony run with military precision and symbolic of a Hindu Renaissance or resurgence.