'Ram Has Finally Come': Ayodhya Temple Opens as PM Modi Performs Pran Pratishtha

Amid much fanfare and presence of politicians, industrialist, and Bollywood celebrities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 22 January, performed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to unveil the statue of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Calling it a new beginning, PM Modi said that the country's 500-year-long wait to is now over.
The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled in the presence of PM Modi (who was the Chief Yajman) and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in the temple's 'garbha griha'.
Apart from the seers and saints, many leaders including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP governor Anandiben Patel, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu among others also attended the event.
"Today in Ayodhya, along with Ram Lalla, India's pride has also returned. Today's event has become a symbol that a 'naya Bharat', which will provide relief to the world from tragedies, will definitely come up," said RSS chief the RSS chief to the devotees at the event.
'Ram Isn't fire, He's Energy': PM Modi's Address
Addressing the nation from the venue, PM Modi called it a new beginning for the nation. In the beginning of his address, PM Modi said, "Humare Ram aa gaye hain." (Our Ram has come).
After years of waiting, our Ram has come. Countless sacrifices..so much to say..."Humare Ram Lalla ab tent mein nahi rahenge, divya mandir mein rahenge." (Ram won't live in tent now but in the temple).PM Modi, addressing the crowd in Ayodhya
PM Modi further said that 22 January 2024 is not merely a date but "marks advent of a new era."
"Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today," he continued.
"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi'...Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy..." said PM Modi.
'Ye Rashtra Mandir Hain': Yogi Adityanath
Calling it a 'Rashtra Mandir' (nation's temple), UP CM Adityanath said: "With Lord Ram's blessings, there will be no obstruction in our path in Ayodhya. There will be no guns or curfew...now there will be Ram mashotsav, Deepotsav and in the lanes, 'Sri Ram Naam' will be heard."
After the speeches, attendees visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
From Businessmen to Celebrities: Who All Attended?
Along with leaders and industrialists, many celebrities and sportspersons, marked their presence at the event, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anu Malik, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj, Anil Kumble, Sonu Nigam, Vivek Oberoi, Anil Ambani, and Kumar Mangalam Birla.
Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani were also present.
Actor Ram Charan, while speaking to the media said: "Fantastic! It was so beautiful. Once in a lifetime. It's an honour for everybody to witness this, to be born in our India and witness this. This is truly a blessing."
After the ceremony, PM Modi unveiled the statue of 'Jatayu' on Ayodhya Ram temple premises and showered flower petals on workers who were involved in the construction of the Ram temple.
Many leaders such as Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy, among others, watched the virtual telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
