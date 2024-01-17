Ram Mandir: Advani Came and Saw, but Can Modi Conquer Hindu Triumphalism?

As they drove away from the ruins of the demolished Babri Masjid on 6 December 1992, the man who began it all, LK Advani, is believed to have told his now deceased close aide Pramod Mahajan in a morose voice, "They have destroyed my movement.’’

Advani’s candid assessment of the political hit that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) most potent issue took that fateful day was revealed many years later by veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi in his blog "Ask Vir’’.

The tumultuous events that followed the demolition proved Advani prophetic. A year later, the BJP lost the Assembly Elections in the three Northern states of UP, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.