4 Years Since Sharjeel Imam's Arrest: Solidarity Hard to Come By, Says Family

In November 2021, the Allahabad High Court, while granting bail to Sharjeel Imam, said that in his speech at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the activist did not call anyone to bear arms and his speech did not incite any violence. Despite this strong-worded ruling, Imam still has several cases against him and continues to be imprisoned. Imam was charged with Sedition, and subsequently with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in January 2020, along with other charges.

On 28 January, he completes four years in jail— more than the maximum sentence under Sedition (three years), and more than half the maximum sentence under UAPA Section 13 (7 years). This, even though, he hasn’t faced conviction in any of the cases yet.

Imam, an IIT graduate who later turned into history student at JNU, was accused of inciting violence after his speech at AMU delivered on 16 January 2020 went viral, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), where he demanded that Assam be "cut off" from the rest of India.