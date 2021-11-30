'No Call for Arms Or Violence': Allahabad HC in Sharjeel Imam's Bail Order

In a detailed order issued a day after granting him bail, the Allahabad HC, said that former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam's speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), for which he was charged with sedition, did not call for arms or incite violence.

The court, however, said that "the exact imputations made and the effect prompted by the applicant by words uttered or gestures made etc. may remain to be examined at the trial which is yet to commence."

He was also asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000. The order was issued by by Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh of the Allahabad High Court.