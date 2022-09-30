Sharjeel Imam Gets Bail in Sedition Case: Grounds? Will He Exit Jail Now?

A Delhi Court on Friday, 30 September, granted bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case that had been registered against him in connection with his speech against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal, in his order, instructed that Imam is “admitted to bail on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs. 30,000/- with one surety of like amount…”

This, however, is subject to the condition that Imam, once released, shall always remain available on a working mobile number and shall intimate the concerned IO about change of address, if any.

Sharjeel Imam, however, will still not be released from jail just yet. Why? And before we get into that on what grounds was he granted bail in this case?