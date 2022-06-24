UP Recruitment Scam: 2,494 Govt Teachers 'Fake', STF Says 'Tip of the Iceberg'

"It appears that the concerned officer has been conceding additional time to such teachers and the chances of evidence being destroyed cannot be ruled out," an excerpt in the letter read.

While pointing out the leaks in the primary education department, Yash said a confidential letter from STF was leaked to four teachers from Mathura who used it to get a stay order from court. "It would be appropriate if the primary education department coordinates with the STF and files an affidavit and an application in the high court and get the stay order quashed through effective advocacy," ADG Yash said in the letter.

In the final point in the letter, he also stressed on forming a committee under supervision of senior officials of the primary education department. The committee would look into the cases of teachers flagged as fake securing relief from high court and getting their stay orders quashed.