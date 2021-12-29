ADVERTISEMENT

Special Task Force To Implement Anti-Conversion Bill Soon: Karnataka CM

The CM also added that a separate bill is in under works wherein all temples will be freed from State control

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.</p></div>
i

Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday, 29 December said that a Special Task Force will be set up to implement the anti-Conversion Bill (Karnataka Protection of Right to Religion Bill, 2021) in the state.

At a state executive meeting in Hubli, the CM also added that a separate bill is in under works wherein all temples will be freed from State control. The bill will be presented in the next Cabinet meeting.
Bommai said, “Based on the advice of senior leaders, we are going to take a historic decision. Temples who have suffered under the hands of officers and bureaucrats will be freed. They will from now look after their own development. Except for regulation.”
Also Read

'Undemocratic': Citizens Reject Karnataka's Anti-Conversion Bill

'Undemocratic': Citizens Reject Karnataka's Anti-Conversion Bill
ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Religion Bill, 2021 was passed in the Assembly on 23 December, despite mounting criticism from several quarters in the state. The Bill seeks to prohibit conversion from one religion to another by means that it lists as fraudulent.

The Bill provides for the imposition of stringent punishment for violators of the anti-conversion law, with different sentences for persons belonging to the general category and those involved in converting persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Schedule Tribe categories.

Rights activists, citizens and the opposition in the state, have, however, criticised the Bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and "a tool to embolden fringe groups".

Also Read

Hindu Groups Hold 'Ghar Wapsi' Event in Karnataka, Convert 9 People to Hinduism

Hindu Groups Hold 'Ghar Wapsi' Event in Karnataka, Convert 9 People to Hinduism
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT