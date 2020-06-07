The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a teacher in Kasganj for allegedly withdrawing around one crore in salaries over a year from 25 different schools. The teacher first identified as, Anamika Shukla, was working on the same post in 25 schools for 13 months.Some media reports, however, claimed that her real identity is Priya and she was using Anamika's credentials to commit the crime.Kasganj's Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Anjali Agarwal said, "A notice was sent to Anamika Shukla after we found that her documents are listed for multiple postings. She came to our office to submit her resignation. She has been handed over to the police," ANI reported.According to a report by The Times of India, “She was arrested for cheating and forgery under IPC’s sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).”Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s Education Minister Satish Dwivedi has said that his department received information through media regarding this issue."We got information through media that a teacher has been posted at 25 places. It has been found that there have been postings at Baghpat, Aligarh, Amethi, Saharanpur, and Ambedkar Nagar using records of Anamika Shukla. An investigation is underway," Dwivedi said as per ANI.(With inputs from ANI)Chasing Hospitals For 13 Hrs, Pregnant UP Woman Dies in Ambulance