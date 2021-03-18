UPTET 2021 to be Conducted on 25 July, Registration from 18 May

Exam regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh has revealed the dates of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. It is scheduled on 25 July 2021. The detailed advertisement is likely to be published on 11 May at: updeled.gov.in.

UPTET is an eligibility conducted for the recruitment of teachers in state government-run primary and upper-primary schools.

The registration for UPTET 2021 will start from 18 May and will go on till 1 June. However, candidates will be allowed to pay their registration fee till 2 June 2021. They may complete their application forms by 3 June.