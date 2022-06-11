Explained | What Is the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute in Mathura?

On 19 May 2022, a Mathura court allowed re-opening of a lawsuit filed against a piece of land on which stands the Shahi Idgah, adjacent to the Katra Keshav Dev Temple, a Hindu Temple.

The two structures are engaged in a legal and political battle as the 13.77-acre plot is under contention for housing the Shahi Idgah right above the purported ‘Janmasthan,’ the birthplace of Lord Krishna.