QBullet: AAP Suspends Tahir Hussain; Bihar May Have Caste Census

US President Donald Trump is learnt to have told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he doesn’t intend to mediate between India and Pakistan although Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been seeking mediation by the US.

This has been one of the major takeaways of the bilateral conversation between the US President and the Prime Minister on Monday and Tuesday.

A government source privy to the discussions said that the US President told Modi that Khan keeps pressing him to mediate every time they meet, but made it clear that he is not going to do it. Sources said that New Delhi understands that the US needs Pakistan to fulfill its objectives in Afghanistan, but asked it to keep a “close eye” on Pakistan. The Indian side is learnt to have conveyed that Washington must continue to put pressure on Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and also take action against the terror infrastructure in the territory under its control.

Trump is said to have reiterated India’s right to defend itself when faced with terrorist attacks.

(Source: The Indian Express)