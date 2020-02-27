NSA Doval Taking Stock of Delhi Shows Govt’s Panic, Shah’s Failure

Just what is the National Security Adviser Ajit Doval doing reprising his role as a police officer? Ajit Doval toured the riot-hit areas of Delhi on Tuesday night, 25 February, and Wednesday afternoon, 27 February, met police officers and provided them guidance in dealing with the situation, interacted with the local residents and provided them the reassurance that there will be no recurrence of what they had undergone in the past few days.

In the remarks reported by the media after his Tuesday night visit, Doval said that there were enough forces on the ground and there was no need to fear the situation. He acknowledged that the “capabilities and intentions” of the Delhi Police are being doubted by people and that this was an issue that needed to be addressed.