Ram Mandir Without Ram Rajya And a ‘Regime’ Driven By Fear of Loss

Through Ramkatha, a hierarchy of men is sought to be established. Ram is the perfect man as well as the perfect protagonist of this tale. The antagonist has to be equally worthy and thus appears Ravan, a scholar in his own right, the king who presided over a city of gold. Some of the most important kernels on niti or policy/conduct emerge via Ravan’s character and actions.

One such passage, relevant to the present times, appears in the Yuddhakand. Having witnessed Hanuman’s rampage in the Sundarkanda, Ravan—like a good statesman— takes a moment to assess his strengths and vulnerabilities. His speech invoking the counselors is worth quoting extensively:

‘‘There are three types of men in this world: the highest, the lowest, and those in between. I will now set forth the merits and demerits of each of them. The highest type of man, they say, is he who first takes counsel with those counselors intent upon his welfare and competent in counsel, with those friends who share his goals, or with those kinsmen who wish him well, and only then initiates undertakings such that his efforts are in harmony with the will of the gods.”

‘‘The man who stands in between, they say, is he who reflects upon a matter by himself, who by himself directs his thoughts to righteous action, and then carries through those actions by himself.”

“And the lowest type of man is he who, after saying, ‘I will do this,’ undertakes an action—regardless of its merits and demerits and without relying on the will of the gods—and then fails to carry it through.”

Now, who are we being governed by today? Men who seek sound counsel?