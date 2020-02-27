Shaheen Bagh Inspired My Shy Cousin to Join Protests in Allahabad

The next morning, while we were having breakfast, I received a call from Nausheen baji’s son (my nephew): “Uncle! Just now our gynecologist came and informed us that the baby was suffering from shortness of breath. It would be better if we consult a specialist. What should I do?” This news had pushed him over the edge. Without further ado, I discussed the condition with one of my known pediatricians. Thank God, he was available and asked me to see him with the infant at his clinic ASAP.

After visiting the doctor, we left his clinic to go back to the hospital. My nephew was driving the car, I was in the passenger seat, and Nausheen baji was in the backseat, carefully holding her baby grandson in her lap. We were en route when I heard Nausheen baji pipe up, “Do you guys reckon we are committing any crime by observing peaceful protests? Don’t we have the right to voice our concerns? In my view, liberal democracies ensure that their citizens enjoy the right to express their views in every conceivable manner, including the right to dissent against prevailing laws!”

I was gobsmacked by this.