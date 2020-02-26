Delhi Police Should Not Have Waited For Political Bosses’ Orders

The bible of the Indian police is the Internal Security Scheme and it is mandatory that it is rehearsed once every month. And if there is a failure or a lacuna, the drill needs to be re-rehearsed till the time it is fixed and perfection is achieved. And it is meant to be upgraded on the basis of what illegal weapons and illegal movements of bad characters come to light.

Obviously, this was an area of darkness and never addressed and the consequences were horrifying. Security for affected citizens was just not there.

Is it still not the time to usher in the police reforms which have been enshrined in our Constitution? The nation requires a police force that is impervious to frivolous and illegitimate political intervention. They should not be looking at the political bosses for instructions.

(Dr Vikram Singh is an Indian educationist and retired Indian Police Service officer. He joined the IPS in 1974, and held the post of Director General of Police in the state of Uttar Pradesh during the period June 2007- September 2009. He tweets at @VikramSingh112. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)