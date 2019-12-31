QBullet: General Bipin Rawat Appointed CDS; Maha Cabinet Expanded

The Union government on Monday announced that General Bipin Rawat will be India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), heading the newly created department of military affairs and acting as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters related to the tri-services, an announcement that came a day before his retirement as the Indian Army chief.

The development, perhaps the most significant reform in top military management in India, comes four months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his Independence Day speech the creation of the post for more effective coordination between the three armed forces. Rawat will take over as CDS on Tuesday.

The creation of a CDS was suggested almost two decades ago by the Kargil Review Committee (KRC) in February 2000.