An Insight Into the New Army Chief-Designate Lt General Naravane

Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane, the current Vice Chief of Army Staff, has been named the next Chief of Army Staff, replacing General Bipin Rawat.

General Rawat is set to be appointed at the Chief of Defence Staff, which will overlook all three branches of defence services and a new Department of Military affairs.

Naravane was commissioned in the 7th Sikh Light infantry in June 1980 and is an alumnus of the 56th course of the National Defence Academy. Once he takes over, chiefs of all three Indian defence services will be from the 56th course of the National Defence Academy. He will also be the third chief from the Sikh Light Regiment in the past 20 years.

He holds a master's degree in Defence Studies from the University of Madras and an M.Phil in Defence and Management Studies. His elder brother, now retired, also served in the armed forces.

In his illustrious service, he has been decorated with several awards for his service including Sena Medal (Distinguished) for his command in Jammu and Kashmir and Vashisht Sena Medal for his service in Assam Rifles.