Anti-CAA Stir: Complaint Against 6 Cops for Killing Man in Bijnor
Kin of a 20-year-old, who was killed during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, have filed a complaint against six policemen for shooting him, Hindustan Times reported on Monday, 30 December.
20-year-old Suleiman's family claims that he was shot by the police during the protests. Superintendent of Police (rural), Vishwajeet Srivastava told HT that Suleiman's brother, Shoaib had filed a complaint, naming a constable Mohit, who had apparently shot Suleiman during the protest. Further, the SP told Hindustan Times that this complaint has been clubbed with cases registered against the perpetrators of violence.
He told the daily that there will be an unbiased investigation in the matter.
“In Bijnor, some protester directly fired upon the SP. One of our brave constables, escorting him (SP), took the injury and fired back in self-defence... no firing under 129 CrPC (law on dispersing a crowd) was ordered,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh was quoted by HT as saying.
About 18 people have died amid violence due to the protests, of which, at least 14 have died of bullet injuries.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
