Anti-CAA Stir: Complaint Against 6 Cops for Killing Man in Bijnor

Kin of a 20-year-old, who was killed during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, have filed a complaint against six policemen for shooting him, Hindustan Times reported on Monday, 30 December.

20-year-old Suleiman's family claims that he was shot by the police during the protests. Superintendent of Police (rural), Vishwajeet Srivastava told HT that Suleiman's brother, Shoaib had filed a complaint, naming a constable Mohit, who had apparently shot Suleiman during the protest. Further, the SP told Hindustan Times that this complaint has been clubbed with cases registered against the perpetrators of violence.

He told the daily that there will be an unbiased investigation in the matter.