CAA: How UP Cops' Lathi-Charge Led to a Child's Death in Stampede

It was a usual Friday, on 20 December, for 10-year-old Sageer in Varanasi’s Bajardiha locality, who had stepped out to watch the huge gathering in his neighbourhood.

Thousands of protesters had gathered in Bajardiha that day to raise their voice against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A sudden lathi-charge by the police resulted in a commotion which soon turned into a deadly stampede. Sageer’s father, Wakil Ahmed, who works as a waiter at weddings and functions, started getting frantic calls from his youngest son Zaheer around 8 pm that evening. As soon as he reached his house, Wakil was confronted with the tragic news that awaited the family. A neighbour informed Wakil that his son was in a serious condition and had been admitted to the nearest government hospital.