Mahatma Gandhi Rediscovers the Idea of India Amid CAA-NRC Protests

Mahatma Gandhi is back.

That’s wishful thinking but it’s time to remember and reintroduce the principles posited by Mahatma Gandhi. It’s time to reinforce the idea of India built on Gandhian teachings of social equality, justice, liberty, unity, and humanity.

What would Mahatma Gandhi see in his country, if he takes a brief walk in the streets? A street with a violent crackdown on citizens, protests against a new Indian law which grants citizenship on the basis of religion, and violence all around.

Would we want to welcome Mahatma Gandhi to a nation which looks like a far cry from the vision this country’s founders had?

Join Bapu’s footsteps as he finds out what’s happening in India, contrasted with the quotes he left behind.