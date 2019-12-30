Mahatma Gandhi Rediscovers the Idea of India Amid CAA-NRC Protests
Mahatma Gandhi is back.
That’s wishful thinking but it’s time to remember and reintroduce the principles posited by Mahatma Gandhi. It’s time to reinforce the idea of India built on Gandhian teachings of social equality, justice, liberty, unity, and humanity.
What would Mahatma Gandhi see in his country, if he takes a brief walk in the streets? A street with a violent crackdown on citizens, protests against a new Indian law which grants citizenship on the basis of religion, and violence all around.
Would we want to welcome Mahatma Gandhi to a nation which looks like a far cry from the vision this country’s founders had?
Join Bapu’s footsteps as he finds out what’s happening in India, contrasted with the quotes he left behind.
Justice
“An unjust law is itself a species of violence. Arrest for its breach is more so.”
Equality
“Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilisation.”
Humanity
“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.”
Non-Violence
“Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind.”
“The golden way is to be friends with the world and to regard the whole human family as one.”
What else would you like Mahatma Gandhi to see in India today? Share a quick tour guide for Bapu in the comments below.
Story: Aaqib Raza Khan
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)