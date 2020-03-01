Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

The term ‘Orwellian’ refers not just to anything that is 'authoritarian'. It is the use of language and communication in a way that subverts one's ability to think for oneself. And so the danger exists even in a democratic society. Rega Jha's piece in her column in The Times of India is a call to arms for young India to express itself politically.

This does not mean the end of selfies or memes, but the beginning of a better understanding of one's role in society, or of a renewed political purpose. For this, she calls George Orwell to her aid.