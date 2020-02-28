‘Delhi Police’s Inaction & Action – Both Breached Social Contract’

In the next few hours, a crowd of (allegedly Hindu men) burnt down the Zahoor establishment. They crossed the road and attacked the fruit shop of Noore Khan. “I saw this mob from my terrace, breaking the divider and charging towards us. It was all a matter of a few seconds. Bas kuch lamhon ke khel tha,” Khan says, breaking down several times on the very rooftop from where he and several family members escaped, jumping from one roof to another.

“I had heard in my childhood that the Uttar Pradesh police is one of the worst police forces in the country. They don’t help people, they are partial. In 48 years for the first time I think the Delhi Police is that partial,” he says.

“Why do you feel this way,” I nudge him to recount more.

“The rioters were with them (Hindu mob). Why are you dispersing this side (Muslim) first? First disperse them (Hindu mob), these guys will go on their own. You (Delhi Police) have kept them (Hindu mob) with you which is why this is happening,” Khan says also referring to how the same pattern was followed on 25th beyond the culvert.