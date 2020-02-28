Delhi Riots: Dear ‘Leaders’, We’ll Show You That Love Trumps Hate

To those who are too triggered and emotionally affected at the moment — also take care of yourself. Take a break, rest a bit, but come back soon. Our trauma is nothing compared to those who are suffering the real violence which we can’t bear to see. We owe it to them to gather all our emotional strength and be their voice. We need to show up in every way to say that this is unacceptable, that we will not let this happen in our time, on our watch, in our name. Your empathy is your super power, and I believe in you.

Dear fence-sitters and conflicted, I understand that you’re hearing both sides of the story and are confused about what really is going on. Follow the people who are posting from the ground and others who offer clarity based on facts and logic, and not fear and hysteria. Read independent media. See the truth for yourself, educate yourself about the facts.