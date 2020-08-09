Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Since the old BJP promise to ‘rectify a historical wrong’ has been fulfilled it’s now time to get back to address the more modern problems of the country, writes Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express. She writes on how the economy is in dire straights and how the efforts from the government are still not enough to pull them out of this precarious situation. Tavleen Singh touches upon the bad state of Kashmir’s economy and talks about the need for the government to re-think its financial strategies.