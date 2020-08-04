Kashmir Post-370: Violence Persists, ‘Islamic Fervour’ On The Rise

On 5 August 2019, Prime Minister Modi shocked the nation with an announcement that could turn out to be the political equivalent of demonetisation: another hasty and ill-considered move with devastating consequences for the nation.

After seven decades of assuring the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the international community, that the state would continue to enjoy special autonomous status under the Indian Constitution, the Modi government announced that it had unilaterally divided the state, carving out a Union Territory in the high plateaux and hills of Ladakh in the eastern half of the state, and reducing the remainder—still named Jammu and Kashmir—from the status of a state to that of a Union Territory.

One year later, where do we stand?